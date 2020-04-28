Huntington National Bank Acquires 20,153 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,153 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $35,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 276.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 84.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Independent Research cut Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

NYSE CVX opened at $89.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.94 and its 200-day moving average is $105.42. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

