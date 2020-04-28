Huntington National Bank Grows Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $45,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

ACN stock traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,457,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,601. The stock has a market cap of $111.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.63.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,768,291. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

