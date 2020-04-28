Huntington National Bank Has $67.38 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.3% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $67,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,305 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,558,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,946,698,000 after acquiring an additional 179,597 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,122,000 after purchasing an additional 399,725 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,617,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,761,000 after purchasing an additional 136,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

Shares of HD opened at $217.76 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.00. The stock has a market cap of $227.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

