Huntington National Bank Has $9.58 Million Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,472 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRV opened at $102.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.52 and its 200-day moving average is $126.71. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRV. Atlantic Securities raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.59.

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

