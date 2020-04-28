Huntington National Bank Sells 3,529 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.96. 4,633,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,510,454. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.83.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

