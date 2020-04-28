Hydro Protocol (HOT) Trading 19.7% Higher Over Last Week

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, DDEX, OKEx and Bancor Network. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $28,242.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00052222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $341.74 or 0.04393683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00062912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00037125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012917 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009949 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

HOT is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bgogo, DDEX, HADAX, OKEx and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.