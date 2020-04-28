I/O Coin Price Tops $0.0594 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 41.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $10,876.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0594 or 0.00000759 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.74 or 0.01055933 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00054716 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00268018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002138 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin's total supply is 18,126,696 coins. I/O Coin's official website is iocoin.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

