ICF International (ICFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect ICF International to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. ICF International has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 4.00-4.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.00-4.30 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). ICF International had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $396.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ICF International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. ICF International has a 12-month low of $47.75 and a 12-month high of $95.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.35 and its 200 day moving average is $82.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICFI. BidaskClub cut shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of ICF International from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 4,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $320,165.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,636,552.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

