II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Director Sells $661,000.00 in Stock

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Director Francis J. Kramer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,077,630.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ IIVI traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.87. 1,213,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,185. II-VI, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $42.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $666.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Robecosam AG increased its stake in II-VI by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,720,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 456,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IIVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of II-VI from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

