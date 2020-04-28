Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 2.4% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,996,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,529,093,000 after acquiring an additional 94,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,723,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,353,000 after acquiring an additional 124,735 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,506,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,944,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,875,000 after acquiring an additional 200,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,402,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.93.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $4.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.70. The stock had a trading volume of 47,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,053. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

