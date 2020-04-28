Innospec (IOSP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.45 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS.

Get Innospec alerts:

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $71.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Innospec has a 52-week low of $56.71 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.87.

IOSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.