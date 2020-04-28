Insider Selling: Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells 22,600 Shares of Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $1,603,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael J. Carpenter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $210,000.00.

Shares of Crowdstrike stock traded down $3.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,631,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,662,241. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $101.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.40.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crowdstrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crowdstrike by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

