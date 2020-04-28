Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Sells 119 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.59, for a total transaction of $18,277.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,718.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $19,040.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.39, for a total transaction of $18,134.41.

On Friday, April 3rd, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $15,999.55.

On Friday, March 27th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $17,969.00.

On Friday, March 20th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $16,719.50.

On Friday, March 13th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total transaction of $17,786.93.

On Friday, March 6th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $19,709.97.

On Friday, February 28th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $19,655.23.

On Friday, February 21st, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $22,813.49.

On Friday, February 14th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total transaction of $22,532.65.

salesforce.com stock traded up $3.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.63. 5,034,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,238,193. The company has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 788.19, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.71 and its 200 day moving average is $163.29. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,844,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,057 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,987,662 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $295,048,000 after acquiring an additional 268,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

