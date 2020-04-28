Insider Selling: Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CMO Sells 5,237 Shares of Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $534,174.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $102.94. 1,775,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $114.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.88.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.