Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.21, for a total transaction of $542,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,938.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yuchun Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, April 24th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.14, for a total transaction of $536,280.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.88, for a total transaction of $535,760.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $546,320.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total transaction of $475,640.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total transaction of $477,680.00.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $256.96. 2,249,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $277.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.