Insolar (XNS) Market Cap Hits $35.55 Million

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Insolar coin can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00011342 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitmax, Kucoin and and Hitbtc. During the last week, Insolar has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Insolar has a total market cap of $35.55 million and $944,542.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00035596 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Insolar Coin Profile

Insolar (XNS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here. Insolar’s official website is insolar.io. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Insolar Coin Trading

Insolar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitmax, Kucoin and and Hitbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

