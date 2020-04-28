Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel sold 725,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $225,044.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,424,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,718.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Intec Pharma by 334.5% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 144,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 111,208 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intec Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intec Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NTEC opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43. Intec Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $6.45.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Research analysts expect that Intec Pharma will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

