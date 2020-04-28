Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Cut by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,232 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 20,168 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.75. 28,727,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,812,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,763 shares of company stock worth $4,256,037. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Vertical Group began coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

