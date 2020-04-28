International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IAG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.42) price objective (down from GBX 700 ($9.21)) on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Monday, March 9th. Commerzbank lowered their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Liberum Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Consolidated Airlns Grp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 532.81 ($7.01).

Shares of LON:IAG traded down GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 219.50 ($2.89). 9,391,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,660,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a PE ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 254.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 494.88. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a one year low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 684 ($9.00).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

