Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $365.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 27.50% from the company’s current price.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $570.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.63.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $13.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $503.45. 666,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,270. The company’s fifty day moving average is $481.73 and its 200-day moving average is $552.07. The firm has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $1,686,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,736.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,609,498. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

