Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for 8X8 (EGHT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for 8X8 (NYSE: EGHT):

4/22/2020 – 8X8 had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2020 – 8X8 is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – 8X8 had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $21.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – 8X8 is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – 8X8 was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.50.

3/25/2020 – 8X8 had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $26.67.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $118.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $113,010.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,438 shares in the company, valued at $700,042.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Gatoff sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $34,332.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,796.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $190,134 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in 8X8 by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 85,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in 8X8 by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth about $1,222,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 786.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

