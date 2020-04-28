Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV)

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE: AAV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/23/2020 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$3.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$2.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$2.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Advantage Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$2.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$2.00.

4/14/2020 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$2.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Advantage Oil & Gas was given a new C$2.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$1.50 to C$2.00.

4/14/2020 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.75 to C$4.00.

4/8/2020 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$3.75.

3/16/2020 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$1.50.

3/12/2020 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Advantage Oil & Gas was given a new C$3.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE:AAV opened at C$2.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $317.75 million and a PE ratio of -15.68. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.98 and a one year high of C$2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.15.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$76.92 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

