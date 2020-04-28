Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 8,261 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,591% compared to the average daily volume of 307 call options.

Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.22. 1,035,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,759. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.19. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $42.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $426.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.88 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 29,825 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 19,212 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,848,000 after purchasing an additional 35,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 255.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

