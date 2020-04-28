Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG)

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,294 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,781% compared to the typical daily volume of 47 call options.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NYSE OSG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 899,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.36. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $2.81. The company has a market cap of $207.75 million, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $98.43 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Samuel H. Norton acquired 77,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $160,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie Silcock acquired 96,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $192,779.26. Insiders purchased 244,416 shares of company stock worth $493,341 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,059,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 209,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 78,234 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,017,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 182,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 10,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 541,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.

