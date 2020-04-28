Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Short Interest Up 26.6% in April

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the March 31st total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on IQV. Barclays decreased their price objective on Iqvia from $192.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Iqvia from $195.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Iqvia from $194.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Iqvia from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iqvia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.41.

Get Iqvia alerts:

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $969,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Iqvia in the 4th quarter worth $5,408,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Iqvia in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iqvia by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 379.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iqvia stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.18. 38,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,718. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Iqvia has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $169.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Iqvia will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.