Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $145.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.54 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 28.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:IRDM traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,412. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.70. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $2,822,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,198 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

