iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,442 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for 2.0% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,709,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,582,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,922,000 after purchasing an additional 759,340 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,129,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,335,000 after purchasing an additional 126,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,108,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,298,000 after purchasing an additional 112,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 589,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,419,000 after purchasing an additional 50,510 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.01. 655,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,442. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $50.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average is $45.45.

