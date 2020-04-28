iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Increased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,333 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,622,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,458 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,527,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,697,000 after purchasing an additional 104,574 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,388 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,751,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,714,000 after buying an additional 611,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,835,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,430,000 after buying an additional 1,424,892 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,895,991 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.3133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%.

