iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Lifted by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,795 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 1.9% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.41. 3,559,446 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.3133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.