iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,050,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,058. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $192.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

