iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Holdings Reduced by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 574,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,824,000 after purchasing an additional 157,878 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 459,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGSB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,959,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,327. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average is $53.40.

