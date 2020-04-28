Jeld-Wen (JELD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Jeld-Wen has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Jeld-Wen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

Shares of JELD stock opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.06. The company has a market cap of $981.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.89. Jeld-Wen has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.62.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Jeld-Wen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Jeld-Wen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jeld-Wen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.