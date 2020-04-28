Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.62 Billion

Brokerages expect Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) to announce $5.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.94 billion. Johnson Controls International reported sales of $5.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year sales of $22.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.97 billion to $24.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $23.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.62 billion to $25.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

JCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

NYSE JCI opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.31. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $877,035.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,107 shares in the company, valued at $40,151,058.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 65,031 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 397.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 101,625 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

