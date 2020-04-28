Jonathan Gear Sells 13,948 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Stock

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) CFO Jonathan Gear sold 13,948 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $941,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,824,072.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Gear also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IHS Markit alerts:

On Monday, April 6th, Jonathan Gear sold 16,435 shares of IHS Markit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $1,059,564.45.

On Thursday, March 26th, Jonathan Gear sold 13,880 shares of IHS Markit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $816,699.20.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Jonathan Gear sold 14,447 shares of IHS Markit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,164,283.73.

INFO stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,808,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,853. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.06.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 465.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INFO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.76.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.