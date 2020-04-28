Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL stock opened at $106.79 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $78.29 and a 12 month high of $178.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91.

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.