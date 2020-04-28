JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 553.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,374 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 329,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,730,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

Shares of JPM opened at $94.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $276.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

