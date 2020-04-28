KCM Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,395 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,762,334,000 after acquiring an additional 762,963 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,343,894,000 after acquiring an additional 113,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,926,876,000 after acquiring an additional 339,641 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,421,342,000 after acquiring an additional 227,958 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,322,911,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.11, for a total value of $1,989,307.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,612,395.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $161,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 386,664 shares of company stock worth $63,504,880. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

Shares of CRM traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,034,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,238,193. The stock has a market cap of $137.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 788.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.29. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

