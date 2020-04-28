KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,494 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $684,508,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Target by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,381,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $435,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,131 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Target by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,068 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Target by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,479,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $317,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,306,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $109.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.59. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.92.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

