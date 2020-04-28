KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.86 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,581 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.1% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $89.71 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.94 and a 200 day moving average of $105.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

