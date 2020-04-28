KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in Honeywell International by 9.8% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 129,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 9.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 77,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 79,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.88. 3,137,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

