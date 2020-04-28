KCM Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,290 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 139,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 82,641 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 107,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 531,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $78.04 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $94.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.91.

