KCM Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.6% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $24,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

Home Depot stock opened at $217.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.00. The company has a market capitalization of $227.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

