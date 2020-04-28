KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,640 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,008 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $15,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,884,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,112,370,000 after buying an additional 775,291 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,576,358,000 after buying an additional 4,159,675 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,314,457,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,102,409,000 after buying an additional 330,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $1.00 on Monday, hitting $89.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,874,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,337,534. The company has a market cap of $137.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.97.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NKE shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

