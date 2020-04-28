KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,418 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,896 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 8,418 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,702,310,000. Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,005,192,000 after buying an additional 222,115 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Boeing by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,651,391,000 after buying an additional 3,799,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,568,424,000 after buying an additional 181,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,333,912,000 after buying an additional 187,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,460,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,587,438. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.07. The stock has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.23 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.41.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

