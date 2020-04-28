Kendall Capital Management Has $1.35 Million Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.5% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $22,864,137.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

AVGO stock opened at $268.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.51. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

