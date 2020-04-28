Kendall Capital Management Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises 1.7% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,581,027,000 after buying an additional 338,005 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,484,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $853,980,000 after purchasing an additional 257,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,207,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $659,354,000 after purchasing an additional 205,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $492,928,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $324,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,896 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.95. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.