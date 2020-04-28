Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $28.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.80% from the company’s current price.

KDP has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.56.

NYSE:KDP traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 729,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.71.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth about $459,135,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,634,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,634,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth approximately $346,987,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2,892.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,570,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,217,429 shares during the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

