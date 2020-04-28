KeyCorp Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 9,835 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 350% compared to the average daily volume of 2,185 call options.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.61. 13,598,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,351,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.61. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. DA Davidson lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.59.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 4,485 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman bought 100,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

