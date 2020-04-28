Kimbell Royalty Partners LP Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the energy company on Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a payout ratio of -760.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to earn $0.02 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7,600.0%.

NYSE:KRP traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $6.60. 161,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,306. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The firm has a market cap of $344.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($2.30). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 73.49%. The business had revenue of $25.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.68.

In related news, CFO Robert Davis Ravnaas bought 23,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $102,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,049.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Daly purchased 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $103,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 240,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,489.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 108,165 shares of company stock worth $481,967 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

