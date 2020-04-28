Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,472,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,613 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.43% of Kimberly Clark worth $188,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,167. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $149.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

